POSCO E&C Highlights High-End Residential Experience, Unveils Dedicated Smart Home Platform for Autier

POSCO E&C is introducing a dedicated smart home platform to strengthen the competitiveness of its Autier brand. The platform was developed with a focus on delivering a high-end residential experience.

According to POSCO E&C on the 15th, the Autier smart home platform will first be applied to Autier Banpo and Autier Sinbanpo, which began welcoming residents last month. The company plans to expand it to major high-end residential complexes, including Autier Seongsu, in the future.

The dedicated Autier smart home platform goes beyond controlling in-unit devices and offers an integrated service that covers complex living, resident communication, and premium partner benefits. Its main menus are My Home, Life, and Social. My Home allows residents to intuitively control smart home devices in their units, including lighting, heating and cooling, ventilation, and home appliances. Life expands the community experience by supporting functions needed for daily life in the complex, such as booking community facilities, checking maintenance fees, viewing notices, and submitting complaints, while also enabling resident communication and sharing of lifestyle information. Social provides premium concierge services developed in collaboration with a range of partners. These include asset management, health checkups, and pest control inspections. POSCO E&C also plans to introduce an AI agent service to the dedicated Autier smart home platform in the future.

A POSCO E&C official said, "We will continue expanding Autier's differentiated products and services to deliver a new residential experience."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.