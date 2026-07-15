Heebab, with 1.71 million subscribers, spends 10 million won a month on food alone: "Fried chicken and pizza are just snacks"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Mukbang creator Heebab, who has 1.71 million subscribers, surprised viewers by revealing that she spends more than 10 million won a month on food alone.

Since eating is her job, she said she does not hold back on food expenses. She also shared her unusual mukbang routine, saying, "Fried chicken and pizza are not meals."

On the YouTube channel Tipsy Interference, released on the 14th, Heebab appeared as a guest and spoke candidly about the realistic amount she eats and her spending habits as a mukbang creator.

When asked how much she spends on food each month, Heebab said, "I have never calculated it exactly, but since eating is my job, content costs are included too. I think it comes to more than 10 million won a month."

When the cast asked, "Is that really money spent only on eating?" Heebab replied, "I order a lot of delivery food and also eat out often."

She then revealed her daily eating routine, saying, "I eat delivery food, go work out, and then eat snacks again." She added, "I do not think pizza and fried chicken count as meals," surprising the cast.

"Cutting back on food would interfere with my work," she said, also sharing her own way of managing her weight. She explained that when she feels bloated, she does not eat less. Instead, she stops drinking alcohol for about two days to get her condition back on track.

Her usual eating volume was also beyond imagination. Heebab said, "When I eat meat, I usually have about 3 kg, plus side dishes." She added that her weight temporarily goes up by about 5 kg after a meal, but returns to normal the next day.

She also said her big appetite runs in the family. "My father can eat about 10 packs of instant noodles at once," she said. "Even after that, he still goes out to eat meat."

She also shared the story behind her past feat of eating 25 packs of ramen. Heebab recalled, "I started feeling full around 18 or 19 packs, but once I got past that hurdle, I thought I could set a record, so I kept eating until the end."

She then made viewers laugh by saying, "The next day, when I go running, it feels like my sweat smells like ramen."

Her alcohol tolerance was just as extraordinary. Heebab said, "When I drink, food goes down even better," and described her drinking capacity as "two bottles per hour." When she said she usually drinks for about three hours, the cast could not hide their surprise, asking, "Then does that mean you drink about six bottles of soju?"

Meanwhile, Heebab is one of South Korea's leading mukbang creators, loved for a wide range of challenge-eating content. She currently has 1.71 million YouTube subscribers and is nearing 100 million total video views.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.