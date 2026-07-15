"I Put the Kids to Bed and Drank a Bottle of Soju Every Day"...Han Groo Relied on Alcohol After Divorce During a 'Hellish Six Months'

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Groo candidly opened up about the time she relied on alcohol.

On the 15th, a short video titled "The Time I Relied on Alcohol for the First Time in My Life" was posted on the YouTube channel "Because It Is Groo."

In the video, Han Groo recalled a difficult period, saying, "I drank a lot for a while."

She confessed, "For about six months, I drank every single day after putting the kids to bed. I drank because I couldn't sleep. I drank a bottle of soju. Since I couldn't fall asleep, I would just drink and pass out."

She went on to recall that time, saying, "After putting the kids to bed, I would set up a table alone in the playroom and drink with no side dishes at all." She added, "Drinking without any food made me avoid hangovers, but it just hurt my stomach." She then said, "That was the only time in my life when I drank."

After hearing this, actress Kyung Soo-jin sympathized, saying, "That must have been the hardest period for you," and Han Groo agreed, saying, "My mental state was a little..."

Han Chae-ah, who learned about Han Groo's circumstances later, said, "It wasn't a failure, but still, along the process you're walking," and eventually broke into tears. In response, Han Groo said in subtitles, "I'm fine now. It's all in the past," saying she has overcome those difficult times.

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a businessman nine years her senior in 2015 and had twin children, but the couple divorced in 2022. Since then, Han Groo has been raising the twins on her own and is actively communicating with fans by sharing her parenting and daily life through her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.