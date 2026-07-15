"Even Pocket Money for Everyone in the Song"... Song Ga-in's Surprise Visit to Care for Staff

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Song Ga-in shared a heartwarming story after preparing a surprise event for her agency staff.

On the 14th, Song Ga-in's agency, JGSTAR, released a video on its official social media account along with the caption, "Pocket money along with a song..! Song Ga-in takes care of the agency staff."

That day, the agency praised Song Ga-in, saying, "She visited the agency unexpectedly, sang for us after working hard on the album, and even gave pocket money to the staff."

The video shows Song Ga-in visiting the office and giving an impromptu performance for the employees. She sang briefly in front of the gathered staff, and her powerful, refreshing vocals quickly heated up the atmosphere.

The unexpected gift drew bright smiles, applause and cheers from the staff. Song Ga-in also expressed her gratitude to each person who had worked hard behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Song Ga-in recently released her new single, "What If It’s Not a Flower? (Plantain)," and has been actively promoting it. The song combines her signature deep emotion with strong vocals, continuing to win steady love from fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.