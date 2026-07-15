Lee Young-ae and Husband Jung Ho-young, 20 Years Her Senior, Share a Rare Two-Shot... A Youthful Couple That Defies Time

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Young-ae, 55, and her husband Jung Ho-young, 75, the former chairman of Raycom, drew admiration after a warm recent photo of the couple was revealed, highlighting their remarkably youthful looks.

Composer Kim Hyeong-seok posted a photo on his social media on the 14th, along with the caption, "Actress Lee Young-ae and her husband, Dr. Jang Il-young."

The photo showed Kim Hyeong-seok, Lee Young-ae and her husband Jung Ho-young, as well as physician and author Jang Il-young. The four smiled brightly and created a warm atmosphere, capturing the cheerful mood of the gathering.

In particular, Lee Young-ae and her husband stood out for their unchanged appearance. Lee Young-ae paired a white blouse with a floral-patterned skirt, completing an elegant yet refined look. With light makeup and a natural smile, she showed off her signature fresh charm.

Beside her, Jung Ho-young wore a comfortable T-shirt and smiled brightly. Born in January 1951 and now 75, he surprised many with a youthful appearance that seemed to defy his age, along with a solid build that made his years hard to believe.

Meanwhile, Lee Young-ae held a private wedding ceremony in Hawaii in 2009 with Jung Ho-young, a Korean American businessman 20 years her senior and the former chairman of defense company Raycom. The couple has twin children, a son named Seung-kwon and a daughter named Seung-bin, both born in 2011.

For her next project, Lee Young-ae has chosen the new drama "Jae-yi's Young-in" and will reunite with Yoo Ji-tae for the first time in 25 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.