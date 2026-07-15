Kim Sung-ryung Is Almost 60, Yet Her Dress Look Is Stunning: "I Reached My Highest Weight Ever... I'm 59 kg Now" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Kim Sung-ryung, a former Miss Korea, revealed the secret behind maintaining her age-defying looks and figure.

On the 15th, MBC's 'Radio Star' aired a special titled 'Da~ Sseobeobusseoyo~ Big Eaters,' featuring Kim Sung-ryung, U-Know Yunho, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Pungja as guests.

That day, Kim Sung-ryung shared that a past video of hers had recently gone viral again through online algorithms.

In the video from four years ago, Kim Sung-ryung drew admiration for her stunning dress look and unmatched beauty, making it hard to believe she was 56 at the time.

Kim Sung-ryung said she felt embarrassed, adding, "All the headlines say, 'How can she look like this when she's almost 60?'" She then explained her routine, saying, "I stay consistent. About five days a week, I alternate between cardio and personal training, and I've also done Pilates and yoga for more than five years each."

When praised for her naturally beautiful looks, Kim Sung-ryung said, "I don't think I was born with it. My height is something I was born with, but I believe everything else can be achieved through your own effort."

She added, "I usually eat very well, sleep well, and work out hard. I eat breakfast as soon as I wake up, and I try to finish dinner as early as possible."

Kim Sung-ryung also spoke about her skincare routine, saying, "I don't do anything special, but I do Thermage once a year without fail." She added, "I also go to beauty expos. I look at the latest beauty trends there, buy products, and try them out."

Kim Sung-ryung also spoke candidly about her weight. She said, "I haven't been able to maintain my weight. I've gained 6 kg and reached the highest weight of my life. I hit the 60 kg mark, but I've lost 1 kg since then, so I'm around 59 kg now."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.