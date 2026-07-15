Kim Soo-hyun Breaks Into a Bright Smile Despite a Half-Changed Face... Sets the Stage for a Full Comeback Amid 40 Project Offers

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun is speeding up his return to the spotlight after ending a long hiatus that lasted about 1 year and 4 months and revealing a bright smile.

On the 15th, Kim Soo-hyun posted several photos from a commercial shoot for the Philippine fashion brand Bench on his social media account. It was his first post since February 12, 2025, drawing intense attention from fans as his long-dormant social media account came back to life.

In the released photos, Kim Soo-hyun is holding a welcome bouquet from the brand and flashing a wide smile while making a V sign. His face looks noticeably slimmer than before, suggesting a long period of absence and emotional strain, but his cheerful expression remains unchanged. Fans also voiced their support, saying, "It's even nicer to see him after so long," "I'm glad he looks healthy," and "Seeing him smile again puts me at ease."

Earlier, on the 14th, Bench founder and CEO Ben Chan first shared photos from Kim Soo-hyun's shoot on his social media, along with the message, "He has joined the Bench family again." Kim Soo-hyun has renewed his partnership with the brand after last year, and the commercial shoot carries added significance as his first official schedule in about 1 year and 4 months.

Kim Soo-hyun had effectively halted public activities after allegations involving the late Kim Sae-ron surfaced in March last year. At the time, his side acknowledged that they had dated but said the relationship began after Kim Sae-ron became an adult. They also filed defamation complaints against Kim Se-ui, the head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, and the bereaved family of the deceased.

During the investigation, some audio files and materials released by Kim Se-ui were found to have been manipulated, and he was recently indicted and detained on charges including defamation for spreading false information. Goldmedalist said, "The past year of Kim Soo-hyun's life was devoted solely to keeping that promise. In the end, the truth was proven through the legal process and a thorough investigation. We deeply thank everyone who believed in Kim Soo-hyun and waited for him."

As signs of his return emerge, the industry is also paying close attention. According to industry sources, Kim Soo-hyun is currently reviewing offers for more than 40 upcoming projects across television dramas and films. Even after a long hiatus, he is still being recognized for his star power and box-office appeal.

As a result, Disney+'s original series Knock-Off, whose release had been postponed indefinitely due to the fallout from the private-life controversy, is also expected to move forward with scheduling. With overseas commercial shoots, his return to social media after 518 days, and news that he is reviewing new projects, attention from both the industry and fans is now focused on Kim Soo-hyun's full-scale comeback.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.