Kim Sung-ryung Reveals Her Look-Alike Younger Son: "He Was Scouted by Fantagio... He Is Now Working as a DJ" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Kim Sung-ryung has revealed the face of her younger son.

On the MBC variety show 'Radio Star,' which aired on the 15th, Kim Sung-ryung, U-Know Yunho, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Pungja appeared as guests in a special episode titled 'They Eat Everything~ Big Eaters.'

That day, Kim Sung-ryung said about her two sons, "They argue over who takes after Mom and Dad more, each claiming they inherited the better traits." She added, "I don't think either of them looks like me. I'm very shy, but when my sons go to a restaurant, they ask the staff, 'Which one of us is more handsome?'"

When asked which son looks more like her, she replied, "At first glance, the younger one seems to resemble me, but when I look at photos of myself as a child, I see that I looked very much like my older son when he was young."

Kim Sung-ryung also revealed about her younger son, "He was scouted on the street in middle school. I should have sent him then." She said that her younger son was later cast by Fantagio, the agency known for representing Cha Eun-woo and Seo Kang-joon.

Kim Sung-ryung said, "My son was waiting for the acceptance call, but I separately asked Kang-joon not to contact him." She added, "He is currently a student, but he is also active as DJ Whisper."

About her older son, she said, "He even won second place in a wakesurfing competition, and he is also working as a ski instructor. He goes to the mountains and the rivers."

When asked whether she stays in touch with her sons often, she said, "No, I don't. Mothers usually send inspirational quotes and things like that, right? I don't really do that, but recently I took a screenshot of a Jensen Huang quote and sent it to them, and the unread mark is still there. They didn't even read it." Her comment drew laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.