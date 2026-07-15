Go Young-wook Sparks Controversy Over Apparent Jab at Yoo Jae-suk and Shin Dong-yup, Ranting, "I Said the Right Thing, So Why Is Everyone Making Such a Fuss?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'Ra, has drawn controversy after making remarks that appeared to target broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk and Shin Dong-yup. He then stated his position, saying, "I said the right thing, so I don't understand why everyone is making such a fuss."

On the 15th, Go Young-wook posted on his X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I said the right thing, so why is everyone making such a fuss?"

He then shared a screenshot of an article titled "Go Young-wook Takes Aim at Yoo Jae-suk and Shin Dong-yup," appearing to react to the controversy that has recently surfaced.

Earlier, on the 12th, Go Young-wook posted a screenshot from MBC's "Hangout with Yoo." The image showed Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, and Joo Woo-jae, with Yoo Jae-suk saying, "Please let us all become happy and rich."

Go Young-wook responded, "I wonder if broadcasting is really that great... How much richer do you need to be to be satisfied... Greed has no end." Although he did not mention anyone by name, the remark was widely interpreted online as a jab at Yoo Jae-suk based on the broadcast clip and the context.

On the 11th, Go Young-wook also posted a screenshot from KBS 2TV's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," writing, "While flipping through channels, I was surprised that 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend' is still on air." He added, "Should I call him a master craftsman? He must have incredible stamina to drink and still appear on TV." He then continued, "Come to think of it, when I watch 'TV Animal Farm,' his eyes always look glazed over," prompting criticism that he was mocking Shin Dong-yup.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook debuted in 1994 as a member of Roo'Ra and rose to fame, but he was later convicted and expelled from the entertainment industry after being accused of sex crimes against minors.

He was indicted for sexually assaulting and molesting three minors between 2010 and 2012, and in 2013 the Supreme Court of Korea finalized a sentence of two years and six months in prison. He was released after serving the full term in 2015 and was also ordered to have his personal information disclosed and to wear an electronic tracking device.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.