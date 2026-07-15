Lee Guk-joo Says Dieting Led to a "Double Rebound"... "I Lost 7 kg, Then Gained 14 kg"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Lee Guk-joo spoke candidly about her experiences with dieting and rebound weight gain, offering practical advice.

In a YouTube video released on the 13th, Lee Guk-joo held a Q&A session with subscribers in Tokyo, Japan.

During the session, one subscriber told Lee Guk-joo, "I lost 8 kg, but gained 4 kg back. Please recommend foods or exercises that help with weight loss."

After hearing the question, Lee Guk-joo joked, "Did you leave that question for me just to tease me? I think you came to the wrong person," drawing laughter.

She then shared her own experience, saying, "If I hadn't been dieting, I wouldn't have ended up like this," and added bitterly, "I'm the type who loses 7 kg and gains 14 kg back. If I lose 4 kg, I gain 8 kg."

Referring to repeated rebound weight gain, Lee Guk-joo advised from experience, "I think if you're not going to diet for the rest of your life, you shouldn't start at all. If you're going to stop dieting, don't do it. But if you're going to keep going for life, then go ahead."

She also made the audience laugh by saying, "If I can help a little, I think you'd lose weight if you didn't eat what I eat. I absolutely love carbs."

She went on to say, "There is no such thing as a food that makes you lose weight," and honestly added, "Just never diet again. That way, at least you won't get rebound weight gain and won't end up gaining as much."

Lee Guk-joo has previously spoken about the difficulties she has faced due to repeated rebound weight gain. She said, "I went on a major diet three times," and added, "I lost 8 kg, then gained 16 kg back from rebound weight gain. I repeated that three times."

She then joked self-deprecatingly, "If I hadn't dieted, I would have become extremely sharp-looking. I dieted for nothing and ended up gaining 16 kg more each time, which is how I got here."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.