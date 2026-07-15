Lee Ha-jeong, Jeong Jun-ho's Wife, Regains Her Vitality After Losing 6 kg... Forgets Her Former Bloated Look and Makes a Full Recovery ('Perfect Life')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Lee Ha-jeong shared her recent update after successfully losing 6 kg, along with her long-standing struggle with indigestion.

On the July 15 episode of TV CHOSUN's "Perfect Life," Lee Ha-jeong revealed a summer vacation day spent with her 8-year-old daughter.

That day, Lee opened up about her health concerns, saying, "I've had trouble digesting food for more than 10 years. People in broadcasting often worry a lot about meals, don't they? I often had to make do with kimbap or bread while on the move. As a result, my digestion got worse and my intestines were not in good condition."

She continued, "My complexion became dull, and I lost that clear, healthy look." She added, "I eat well, but what I eat needs to come out too. Since that wasn't happening, the weight started to settle in different places, and I felt like my body was breaking down." Lee then shared photos from the past, showing a fuller appearance that looked quite different from now.

However, she has since recovered her condition through steady health management. Lee said, "Recently, I found my own way of taking care of myself. I'm trying to stick to it. Since then, my digestion has improved and I think the weight has come off naturally." She added, "Compared with the photos from the past, I've lost about 6 kg." Her remarks surprised the cast.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.