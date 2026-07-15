Chae Rina Turns a Praise for Shin Jung-hwan Into a Sudden Reveal: "He Keeps Doing Illegal Things as a Habit" — Laughter Ensues

[Sportschosun, Cho Yoon-sun] Roo'ra's Chae Rina drew laughter by revealing Shin Jung-hwan's past.

On the 15th, a video titled "Doctor Chicken EP.12 | Finally Here, the Woman Shin Jung-hwan Can't Stand Up To" was released on the YouTube channel "Doctor Chicken."

That day, Shin Jung-hwan told guest Chae Rina, "Actually, I was the one who came up with your name." Chae Rina replied, "What I want to point out is that he did not think very seriously about the name," drawing laughter.

She went on to explain, "Before I joined Roo'ra, my draft notice for military service had already come out. It kept getting delayed, and then they urgently had to find a member, so I ended up joining. While we were traveling together, someone said, 'How about Bapsang Chae Rina?' and then it suddenly became Chae Rina."

She added, "Much later, I went to see a fortune teller, and they told me to buy meals for the person who gave me my name for the rest of my life," expressing gratitude to Shin Jung-hwan.

Shin Jung-hwan then claimed he deserved royalties, and Chae Rina shot back, "Can you really ask for royalties when I was always checking on you and worrying about you even when you were lost in the underworld?" Her remark drew more laughter.

Chae Rina also recalled the past, saying, "When you were in Roo'ra, it was hard to even break even, so you couldn't make money, while I was getting my settlement payments."

She continued, "Since we were all young, you might think, 'That kid took my place and got treated the same way,' so it could have been annoying. But Shin Jung-hwan came back from a deployment to Republic of Angola and bought me a gift. I wore a lot of accessories back then, so he bought it for me."

But the warm mood did not last long. Chae Rina said, "Looking back now, that was illegal. This guy does it out of habit. In my view, it's habitual illegality," adding, "Bringing back things like ivory was illegal. Thinking about it now, he committed illegal acts as a habit." Her revelation left Shin Jung-hwan flustered.

Shin Jung-hwan then emphasized, "Still, I really bought a lot of things for Rina, if not for anyone else," and Chae Rina also expressed her thanks, saying, "He is truly a warm-hearted person. He took care of me so thoughtfully, even though it could have hurt him."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.