Ko Ji-yong's son Seung-jae, already in sixth grade and growing fast... A dependable update as he helps clean at his mother's hospital

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] An update on Seung-jae, the son of former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong, has been revealed, showing how much he has grown.

Heo Yang-im, Ko Ji-yong's wife and a family medicine doctor, posted a photo on her SNS on the 15th along with the caption, "A one-day intern for the weekend. He is working quite diligently, alternating between the vacuum cleaner and the mop. My son cleaning."

The photo shows Seung-jae visiting his mother's hospital and helping her clean. As he carefully and diligently cleaned different parts of the hospital, alternating between the vacuum cleaner and the mop, his mother captured the moment on camera with a pleased smile.

In particular, attention focused on how much Seung-jae has grown. He still had the same cute look he showed on KBS2's "Superman Is Back," but he now appeared more mature, with a much taller frame and a sturdier build. Heo Yang-im also added, "Payment has been completed with Mom's praise and a delicious dinner," drawing laughter.

Now a sixth grader, Seung-jae was widely loved for his cute and bright personality when he appeared on KBS2's "Superman Is Back."

Earlier, Ko Ji-yong appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" in 2022 and said, "Seung-jae is a 0.5% gifted child," adding, "He is in second grade, but he solves sixth-grade workbooks. He competed as Korea's representative in a national creativity competition." The remarks drew attention.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong married family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im in 2013, and the couple welcomed their son Seung-jae in October the following year. Ko later appeared with Seung-jae on KBS2's "Superman Is Back" from 2017 to 2019, earning much affection from viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.