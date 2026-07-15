Korean Air to Participate in the 2026 Korea Drone and UAM Expo, Showcasing Unmanned Aircraft and Other Technological Capabilities

Korean Air said on the 15th that it will take part in the 2026 Korea Drone and UAM Expo and showcase its competitiveness in next-generation mobility operations technology. The Korea Drone and UAM Expo is a venue where the latest technologies in domestic and overseas drone and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) sectors can be seen at a glance. It is hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Incheon Metropolitan City. This year, the event runs from the 15th to the 17th at Songdo Convensia in Yeonsu District, Incheon.

According to Korean Air on the 15th, the company created a future aviation ecosystem at the 2026 Korea Drone and UAM Expo by installing a video LED tower that makes it easy to understand next-generation AI, unmanned aircraft solutions, and UAM traffic control systems, while also placing actual robotic equipment on site.

In the intelligent control segment, Korean Air will unveil ACROSS, an advanced air mobility traffic management and flight control system it is developing by drawing on decades of aviation transport expertise. ACROSS acts as a traffic light for urban air routes. It is an integrated control solution that manages numerous UAM aircraft in real time and provides optimal routes so they can operate safely without collisions. ACROSS has already been validated for safety and control capabilities through the first and second phases of the Korean Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Grand Challenge, a demonstration project led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

In the autonomous piloting segment, the company will present AI Pilot, a concept for a future fighter jet controlled by AI, as well as the unmanned aircraft platform being developed by Korean Air. It will also display a low-observable unmanned formation aircraft with stealth capabilities and a project flight test vehicle being co-developed with Anduril Industries, a U.S. defense company.

In the intelligent maintenance, repair, and overhaul segment, Korean Air will introduce a digital MRO system in which robots and AI inspect aircraft. Video captured by robots is transmitted to the cloud in real time, where AI analyzes it and can detect defects as small as 1 mm.

A Korean Air official said, "Based on continuous technological innovation, we will lead the digital transformation of Korea's future aerospace industry."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.