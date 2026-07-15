'Passing on On-Site Technical Excellence' POSCO Selects 2026 Master Craftsman

◇Lee Sang-hwi, team leader of the refractory materials group at Gwangyang Steel Works, selected as POSCO's 2026 Master Craftsman. Photo courtesy of POSCO

POSCO has selected this year's POSCO Master Craftsman. The POSCO Master Craftsman system, introduced in 2015, was created to select employees with world-class technical skills and character and to promote the development and transfer of steelmaking technology for future generations. Those selected receive benefits such as a special promotion by one rank, a congratulatory bonus, and special leave. Depending on their contributions, they may also be promoted to executive-level positions. Even after retirement, they are given the opportunity to pass on their expertise to younger colleagues as technical consultants.

According to POSCO on the 15th, this year's honoree is Lee Sang-hwi, team leader of the refractory materials group at Gwangyang Steel Works. Lee joined the refractory materials department at Gwangyang Steel Works in 1988 and is regarded as a top-tier expert who has broad experience in a wide range of equipment repair work in the refractory field. The refractory materials field refers to the process of maintaining and repairing high-temperature vessels used to produce and process molten metal, such as blast furnaces and basic oxygen furnaces. Through his work on the "optimal design and lifespan enhancement technology for furnace refractory materials," Lee more than doubled the lifespan of refractory materials compared with previous levels. He was recognized for improving repair efficiency and reducing opportunity loss costs, which earned him the title of Master Craftsman. A total of 30 POSCO Master Craftsmen have been selected so far.

Lee Hee-geun, CEO and president of POSCO, presented Lee with the Master Craftsman appointment plaque and said, "A POSCO Master Craftsman symbolizes the recognition of technical skills and experience accumulated on the worksite as a source of the company's competitiveness." He added, "I hope you will become a strong center of gravity that leads innovation on the worksite and passes on technical expertise and a sense of mission to younger employees."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.