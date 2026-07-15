Jo Hye-ryeon Shocked by Losing 4 kg in a Day... "I Lost Weight Because I Filmed Without Resting"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Jo Hye-ryeon revealed the surprising experience of losing 4 kilograms in just one day while filming a diet video.

On the 15th, a video titled "Who’s Taking Mounjaro These Days? Jo Hye-ryeon Declares War on Diet Injections | Taeunjaro EP.01 Lineup Revealed (Kang Ho-dong, Park Myung-soo, Kim Jong-kook, Heo Kyung-hwan)" was released on the YouTube channel 'Jo Hye-ryeon: Jo Hye-ryeon.'

That day, Jo said, "When I looked at the comments people wrote, there were a few things they wanted, and one of them was for me to help them lose weight," adding, "I lost 8 kg through dieting, and my younger brother lost 17 kg. I figured I should take responsibility for my subscribers' diets."

She explained, "But I can't just block people from eating, and I can't drag them into exercising if they don't want to. So I thought about what to do, and then I came up with a really good idea." She added, "These days, people are getting Wegovy and Mounjaro. Of course they work, but there is a rebound effect. So I thought we should make a diet video."

Jo, who said she made her first diet video 27 years ago, explained, "I made a diet dance video, and it became a hit. The next one I made was Tae Bo, which combines taekwondo and boxing."

Recalling the filming of Tae Bo in the past, Jo said, "When I filmed the video, I didn't rest at all. I did five takes of Part 1, which was 28 minutes, and Part 2, which was 33 minutes, and I lost 4 kg in a day." Her remark drew surprise.

Promoting 'Taeunjaro' as a new version of Tae Bo, Jo said confidently, "Doing Tae Bo creates the effect of Mounjaro." She continued, "The basic routine keeps you moving for 10 straight minutes, so you lose weight and get incredibly healthy. You also build a lot of muscle. It's natural to feel hungry, but if I build the right habits, I won't just overeat because I'm exercising."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.