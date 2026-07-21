Is That Really Ko Ji-yong? His Face Looks Completely Different Again... His Complexion Brightens After Recovering His Health From the Brink of Liver Cirrhosis

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, is drawing attention from fans after sharing a noticeably brighter update following rumors about his health.

On the 21st, the Korea Social Security Information Service said it would launch a promotional campaign for Welfare Membership and the welfare crisis alert app through 16 regional support agencies and 684 partner institutions nationwide.

Ko, who is currently serving as a publicity advisory committee member for the Korea Social Security Information Service, also joined the campaign and lent his support.

In the promotional image released, Ko drew attention with his neat appearance and bright smile.

What stood out most was his changed health condition. Compared with before, his complexion looked much brighter and he appeared to have regained some energy, though his still somewhat gaunt face also raised concern.

As rumors about his health had recently surfaced, fans are paying close attention to his latest update.

Ko had previously spoken candidly about going through a difficult period due to worsening health. He said, "I was hospitalized after my liver levels suddenly spiked," and added, "I had gotten to the point just before cirrhosis," shocking many with the seriousness of his condition at the time.

He also revealed that he had lost weight rapidly, with his height of 180 cm and weight dropping to 63 kg, which worried fans. He later said he quit drinking entirely on medical advice and focused on recovering his health.

Ko said, "My doctor told me I absolutely could not drink, so I stayed sober for six months," and added, "I lost a lot of weight, but I’m much better now," sharing that he was on the road to recovery.

In photos and videos released afterward, he appeared to have regained some facial fullness and looked healthier overall, reassuring fans. His recent appearance in the promotional campaign also showed a bright expression and stable condition, raising hopes for a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Ko debuted in 1997 as a member of Sechs Kies and won widespread popularity. After leaving the group, he stepped away from the entertainment industry and worked as a businessman. He married family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im in 2013 and has a son. More recently, he has been connecting with fans through TikTok Live and pursuing new activities.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.