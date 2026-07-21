"Bbaek Ga's Expression Looked Like He Didn't Like Moon Won"... Shinji Speaks Out on 'Attitude Controversy' Mention (Precious Family)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Bbaek Ga, a member of the group Koyote, directly addressed the 'facial expression controversy' surrounding Shinji's husband, Moon Won, and shared what he was thinking at the time.

On the 21st, the official YouTube channel for MBN's entertainment program released a preview clip of 'Precious Family.'

The video showed Bbaek Ga and Kim Jong-min meeting Shinji and Moon Won, with the four opening up about things they had not been able to talk about before.

During the conversation, Bbaek Ga told Moon Won, "When hyung looks at you, he looks at you with loving eyes," leaving everyone puzzled.

Moon Won looked flustered and asked, "Me?" Bbaek Ga then explained, "If I look at you without thinking, people might assume I still have bad feelings from before."

He was referring to the 'facial expression controversy' that arose when Shinji and Moon Won announced their marriage last year.

At the time, Shinji and Moon Won shared their wedding news during a dinner with Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga. Moon Won also revealed that he had been divorced once and has a daughter with his ex-wife.

But right after hearing Moon Won's story, Bbaek Ga stood up with a stiff expression and said, "Sorry, but I need to step out to the restroom for a moment," before leaving the table. The scene quickly spread online.

Some internet users later offered various interpretations, saying, "Doesn't he oppose the marriage?" "It looks like he dislikes Moon Won," and "The mood felt cold."

Shinji later said of the situation, "People saw Bbaek Ga's expressionless face and misunderstood it as him disliking Moon Won," warning against reading too much into it.

Bbaek Ga also joked, "We're not that kind of relationship, are we?" and added, "So hyung is actually trying to look at you more beautifully than Shinji does," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won in May and has been sharing her newlywed life through YouTube and various entertainment programs, continuing to connect with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.