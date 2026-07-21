Chae Jung-an Reveals Her Ex-Boyfriend Was a Top Star: "My First Love Was More Famous Than Me, I Even Knelt Down Because of Jealousy" (Love War)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Chae Jung-an spoke candidly about her past relationships and showed off her sharp wit.

On the JTBC variety show "Love War," which aired on the 21st, Chae Jung-an appeared as a special negotiation diplomat and shared a range of dating stories.

Chae Jung-an also spoke frankly about her dating style. She reflected on the past, saying, "I was only rude to men. Our schedules were all over the place, so they always had to wait for me. I think I was sharp because my time was never regular."

Kim Hee-chul then asked whether she had ever been in a relationship where she held the upper hand, and Chae Jung-an shared an anecdote about her first love.

She recalled, "I did kneel down once. I was 21 at the time, and we were each other's first love. Because of that, my boyfriend had a jealous streak."

She added, "He kept getting angry by linking me to a man who had nothing to do with anything. So at a street food stall, I poured the water from the cup in front of me and splashed him with it. Then I didn't know what to do, so I turned around and ran, but he chased me and caught me. At that moment, I instinctively said, 'I'm sorry.'" Her confession drew surprise.

When Seo Jang-hoon followed up by asking whether that person was also a famous celebrity, Chae Jung-an coolly admitted, "He was more famous than me," drawing laughter on set.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.