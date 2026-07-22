Baek Il-seop Says His Daily Life Has Changed Since Lee Soon-jae's Passing: "I Don't Even Feel Like Playing Golf... I Miss Him" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Baek Il-seop expressed his longing for the late Lee Soon-jae.

On the July 21 broadcast of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,' Baek Il-seop from 'Grandpas Over Flowers' appeared as a special MC.

That day, when asked which member of 'Grandpas Over Flowers' he meets most often, Baek replied, "Before Soon-jae hyung passed away, we used to meet often among ourselves."

He went on to say, "Since Soon-jae hyung is gone, there is no golf partner, so I don't even feel like playing golf anymore." He added, "Hyung-geun also says he's doing theater, and when I suggest playing golf, he says, 'What's the point of playing golf when Soon-jae hyung isn't here?'" expressing his bitterness.

He also said, "I've been close with Soon-jae hyung since I was very young," and added, "I miss him sometimes," sharing his grief over the late actor.

Meanwhile, Lee Soon-jae passed away on November 25 last year at the age of 91. He remained active in 2024, appearing in the play 'Waiting for Godot to Wait for Godot' and the KBS2 drama 'Dog Knows Everything,' but later stepped away from activities due to health issues, leaving behind the sad news of his passing.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.