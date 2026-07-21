Bbaek Ga, who had been avoiding Moon Won, addresses facial-expression controversy: "I deliberately look at him more kindly" ('Someone Else's Precious Family')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Koyote member Bbaek Ga personally addressed the controversy over his facial expression toward Moon Won.

On the MBN program 'Someone Else's Precious Family' aired on the 21st, Shinji and Moon Won invited Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga to a campsite to express their gratitude.

That day, Bbaek Ga told Moon Won, "When I look at you, I look with loving eyes," adding, "If I look at you without thinking, people might assume I still have some bad feelings from before."

Earlier, when Bbaek Ga met Moon Won for the first time on Shinji's YouTube channel, he drew attention for seeming to avoid eye contact. Some netizens reacted by saying it looked like "a face that really hates him."

Shinji said, "People thought Bbaek Ga disliked Moon Won when he had no expression." Bbaek Ga replied, "That's not it," and added with a bright smile, "Every time I look at you, I deliberately look at you more kindly than I look at Shinji," drawing laughter.

He also revealed behind-the-scenes stories from Shinji's wedding. Kim Jong-min said, "I prepared Sung Si-kyung's 'Two People' as the congratulatory song. I worked really hard on it." He added, "But Baek Ji-young noona was singing 'Two People' a lot as a congratulatory song. I checked just in case, and since she said she would sing 'Two People,' I changed it to 'You've Touched My Heart.'" He then joked, "It seemed better for noona Baek Ji-young to sing it than for us," making everyone laugh.

Shinji also spoke for the first time about why she did not walk down the aisle with her father at the wedding. She said, "The wedding was a challenge to hold back tears," and explained, "If I went in with my dad, I thought I would cry, so I told him in advance that I would go in alone." She recalled, "I also got emotional during noona Baek Ji-young's congratulatory song and the members' speeches. When I greeted my parents, I thought I might cry, so I deliberately thought about something else."

Bbaek Ga also honestly explained why he cried at the wedding. He recalled, "We were friends, right? I knew her first as Lee Ji-seon, not as a celebrity. The main reason was that an old friend was getting married, and they were tears of joy."

He then added his trademark playful joke, saying, "I used to wonder who would take her away," and told Moon Won, "You're going to heaven." Kim Jong-min responded, "Just don't change. If you change, it affects us," and Bbaek Ga replied, "Please. This is not something to laugh about. I'm serious," drawing more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.