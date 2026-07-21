Shindong, who lost 37 kg, looks like a completely different person after failing Wegovy... Still slim despite a storm of eating on "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Shindong showed off a dramatically changed look after losing 37 kg.

On the 21st, MBN released a teaser for "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4" titled, "The eating bros and Shindong in Hapcheon County! What is the food in Hapcheon County that moved the three food-savvy brothers?"

In the video, Jun Hyun-moo described the day's food companion by saying, "He breaks stereotypes." Shindong then appeared, drawing attention with a much slimmer look than before.

Last year, Shindong drew attention after successfully losing 37 kg by improving his daily habits. He later admitted that he tried to manage his weight with the obesity treatment Wegovy, but it did not work as well as he had hoped, and he also experienced rebound weight gain.

Jun Hyun-moo then joked while heading to a popular restaurant, saying, "We're the three pork brothers from Seoul," making everyone on set laugh.

A little later, when Hapcheon County's signature dishes were served, Shindong seemed to forget his diet for a moment and enjoyed a happy mukbang. He kept saying, "It's delicious," while devouring the food nonstop, stirring up viewers' appetites as well.

At that point, Jun Hyun-moo asked Shindong, "Do you use three delivery apps?" KwakTube then wondered, "So how much is your annual delivery fee?" Shindong answered honestly and revealed how much he spends on delivery, and Jun Hyun-moo could not hide his surprise after hearing the unexpected amount. Attention is now focused on how much Shindong spends on delivery in a year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.