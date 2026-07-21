Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae, a grandson couple, move in with a 100-year-old grandfather: "I staged a solo protest against it" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae explained why they ended up living with a 100-year-old grandfather.

The episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" aired on the 21st featured the special life of Lee Jang-won, Bae Da-hae, and the 100-year-old grandfather living under one roof.

That day, Bae Da-hae said, "I got a roommate. I ended up living with my husband's 100-year-old grandfather." She added that the couple had been preparing for the move since last fall and have now been living together for five months.

Bae Da-hae explained the reason for the move, saying, "My grandmother passed away about 30 years ago, and my grandfather has been living alone ever since. My in-laws live in the provinces because of work, my husband's eldest aunt lives in the house across the street, and my younger aunt also lives in a nearby apartment."

She continued, "The family took turns caring for him, but everyone has gotten older, and since my grandfather is now 100, they were all very worried about him being alone at night."

She explained, "Right before we moved in, there was an emergency. We held a family meeting, and everyone agreed that we should come in together. This was already somewhat expected even before we got married."

As everyone expressed surprise at the unusual arrangement of a grandson couple living with a grandfather, Lee Jang-won also said, "Honestly, I had almost never seen anything like this."

He added, "I actually staged a solo protest saying I didn't want to go to my grandfather's house. I felt sorry, and I was against it, saying we could live nearby at most, but Bae Da-hae readily agreed." He thanked her for that.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.