Lee Jang-won's Grandfather Is Still Sharp at 100, Easily Using a Smartphone and Taxi App... "A Graduate of KMA Class 9" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun Reporter] Lee Jang-won showed off his 100-year-old grandfather's tech-savvy side.

On the 21st episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," the special cohabitation life of Lee Jang-won, Bae Da-hae, and the 100-year-old grandfather was revealed.

That day, Bae Da-hae said, "We moved in with my husband's grandfather, who is 100 years old," and added, "His wife passed away about 30 years ago, and he has been living alone ever since."

She continued, "Right before we moved in, it was an emergency situation. We held a family meeting, and everyone agreed to it," adding, "This was already somewhat anticipated before our marriage."

Lee Jang-won's grandfather was born in Pyongyang in 1926 and moved to Seoul in the 1940s. A graduate of KMA Class 9, he also fought in the Korean War, making him a living witness to modern Korean history. The cast members, amazed by his health despite being 100 years old, praised him, saying, "He is truly in great shape."

After settling their newlywed home, Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae moved into his grandfather's house and prepared breakfast together. Meanwhile, the grandfather spent a relaxed morning in his study, looking at his smartphone.

When Kim Sook asked, "Does your grandfather also use smartphone apps?" Lee Jang-won surprised everyone by replying, "He even calls taxis himself."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.