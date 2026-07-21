Shinji, at 43 kg, Hadn't Even Thought About Giving Birth for Health Reasons... "I Wish I Had a Child Who Looked Like Me" ('Someone Else's Precious Family')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Koyote's Shinji candidly opened up about her plans for having children.

On the 21st episode of MBN's "Someone Else's Precious Family," Shinji and Moon Won invited Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga to a campsite to express their gratitude.

That day, Moon Won said, "We invited my wife's family over for a meal," adding, "This is the first time we are meeting since the wedding. We wanted to hold this gathering to express our gratitude and appreciation."

Shinji's precious family members were Koyote's Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga. Shinji explained, "I invited them because I wanted to sincerely repay and treat Jong-min oppa and Bbaek Ga, who are my closest family." Park Mi-sun said, "They are family," and Shinji showed her affection by saying, "It's not even 'like' a marriage. They're just family."

Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga were then surprised to see the food Shinji had prepared herself, laughing as they said, "Shinji isn't the kind of person who would do this." They went on to ask, "Do we really just have to sit here? Is Shinji doing everything for us?" and then demanded, "Don't you have coffee or something?" Moon Won immediately got up, but Kim Jong-min joked, "Have Shinji bring it over," drawing laughter.

Moon Won then said, "I'll do it before the older brothers get scolded," and Kim Jong-min quipped, "Are you a slave?" Hearing that, Bbaek Ga shot back, "Aren't we the slaves?" Kim Jong-min replied, "No. We quit. It's Moon Won's turn now. This is great," making everyone laugh.

In the warm and cheerful atmosphere, Kim Jong-min naturally asked about Shinji's plans for having children. Shinji honestly replied, "I hadn't thought about it, but I've been seriously considering it lately." Kim Jong-min offered practical advice, saying, "Han Da-gam was born in 1980 and got pregnant. I heard she exercised for years to have a child. Being healthy is important. Shinji needs to work out."

Shinji said, "I love children so much, but I didn't really know what to do. It's an environment where I can't help but have a lot to think about," and shared her honest feelings, adding, "How happy would I be if I had a child who looked like me?"

Kim Jong-min said, "She'd have to stop taking all her supplements. They say everything has to come out. A year of preparation is enough," drawing attention with the genuine concern they showed for one another as family.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.