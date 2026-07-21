Baek Il-seop, the First Celebrity to Enter a Separate-Living Marriage, Shares an Update: "I Got Scolded by the Late Lee Soon-jae and Kang Boo-ja... It Feels Like I’m Out on an Overnight Stay" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Baek Il-seop shared an update on his separate-living marriage.

On the SBS program 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,' which aired on the 21st, Baek Il-seop, known as the first celebrity to enter a separate-living marriage, appeared as a special MC.

That day, Baek said about his 11th year of single life after the separation, "I've heard the word 'jolhon' so many times that I'm sick of it."

He added, "These days, I think of it as living with my heart set on home while I’m out on an overnight stay." He also spoke candidly, saying, "When people call it 'jolhon,' it feels a bit disrespectful."

He also revealed that after choosing separate living, he received plenty of nagging from close seniors, including Kang Boo-ja and the late Lee Soon-jae. Baek said, "I got scolded. Kang Boo-ja noona knew my child's mother well and often came to my house. Lee Soon-jae hyung was the same. The two of them scolded me, asking, 'Why did you choose a separate-living marriage?' Since they were elders, I couldn't argue back."

After hearing this, MC Kim Gu-ra summed it up by saying, "He's already adjusted to life in a separate-living marriage, so even if he gets scolded, he has no intention of going back in," drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.