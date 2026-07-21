Kim Ji-young, married to Yoon Soo-young, recovers at lightning speed one day after giving birth to a daughter: "I’ve been eating well and walking since the day of my natural delivery" [Full text]

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Kim Ji-young, an influencer from "Heart Signal 4," shared her overwhelming feelings after holding her first daughter in her arms.

On the 21st, Kim Ji-young wrote on her social media, "July 20 is a truly special day for me," adding, "It’s the day I started dating my husband, and the day I first met Poby."

She went on to express her affection for her daughter, saying, "I never imagined she would come on her mom and dad’s anniversary. Poby, how can you already be so thoughtful from the moment you were born?"

She also shared her warm wishes, saying, "I hope there will be so many happy and shining moments ahead for Poby. Poby, your mom and dad will always be on your side and love you with all our hearts. We sincerely welcome you to this world and congratulate you."

Kim Ji-young also thanked those who supported her through childbirth. She said, "I am deeply grateful to so many people who cheered me on. Thanks to you all, I was able to have a smooth and healthy delivery," adding, "Maybe because I had a natural birth, I’ve been eating well and walking since the day I gave birth, and I’m recovering at lightning speed."

She also expressed gratitude to her husband, adding, "Most of all, thank you, my beloved husband. Let’s be even happier many times over from here on."

Earlier, on the 20th, Kim Ji-young personally announced the birth of her daughter by posting a photo along with the message, "Her curly hair is so cute. I gave birth to Poby safely this morning. It’s all thanks to everyone’s support. Now I’m off to become a doting mom... off I go."

The released photo showed the newborn, who came into the world at 11:31 a.m. that day. Her full, curly hair, which seemed to resemble her mother’s, drew attention, and the adorable image of the healthy baby brought smiles to viewers’ faces.

Before giving birth, Kim Ji-young said on YouTube, "I’m thinking it would be nice to spend at least two months adjusting after Poby is born," and "I want to have time to fully connect and focus on Poby." She also received a great deal of support after saying she would take a short break from activities to focus on childbirth and childcare.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married Trevari founder Yoon Soo-young in February. The couple had originally planned to marry in April, but they moved the wedding up after announcing her pregnancy. They shared the news of both their marriage and pregnancy at the same time, drawing many congratulations. She later welcomed her first daughter safely, marking the start of a new family.

The following is Kim Ji-young’s full social media post.

July 20 is a truly special day for me. It’s the day I started dating my husband, and it’s also the day I first met Poby. I never thought she would come to us on her mom and dad’s anniversary. Poby, how can you already be so thoughtful from the moment you were born?

I hope there will be so many happy and shining moments ahead for Poby. Poby, your mom and dad will always be on your side and love you with all our hearts. We sincerely welcome you to this world and congratulate you.

I am deeply grateful to so many people who cheered me on. Thanks to you all, I was able to have a smooth and healthy delivery. Maybe because I had a natural birth, I’ve been eating well and walking since the day I gave birth, and I’m recovering at lightning speed. Whew, whew.

Most of all, thank you, my beloved husband. Let’s be even happier many times over from here on.

I’ll share more news later. Love you,,

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.