Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun's favorite wine costs just over 20,000 won: "Great value for money, I've had about 20 bottles"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Min-jung showed off her true wine-lover side by revealing a past story about drinking 12 bottles of wine in one sitting.

On the 21st, a video titled "White Wine Recommendations for Summer with Wine Lover MJ and MC Hammer" was released on the YouTube channel "Lee Min-jung MJ."

That day, Lee Min-jung invited rapper and broadcaster MC Hammer to introduce wines that go well with summer. Their meeting came about at Lee Byung-hun's recommendation.

Lee Min-jung drew attention when she said, "My husband told me there was someone who really knew wine, so I looked up MC Hammer's YouTube videos."

Before the tasting began in earnest, Lee Min-jung shared behind-the-scenes stories from a previous wine shoot. She said, "Last time, I really pushed myself and drank close to nine bottles," but the production team corrected her, saying, "It was 12 bottles," which drew laughter.

Lee Min-jung looked surprised, as if she did not clearly remember the event, and MC Hammer praised her, saying, "I also review wine, but it's not easy to get past 10 bottles. That's impressive."

Lee Min-jung explained, "I wondered how I ever thought of introducing nearly 10 bottles of wine on my own back then," adding, "This time, I cut the number of white wines I introduced significantly."

In particular, Lee Min-jung personally prepared a wide range of pairings that go well with wine, from caviar to vegetables and bread, showing her deep affection for wine.

She also introduced the wine she often serves when guests come over. Revealing a white wine priced at around 29,000 won, she said, "It's good as an aperitif when a lot of people are over, or with salad when the meal starts," adding, "It's such good value for money that I think I've had about 20 bottles."

She first encountered the wine as a gift from a friend of Lee Byung-hun. After tasting it himself, MC Hammer said, "If a wine at this price point shows this level of quality, I can confidently recommend it."

She also showed not only her extensive knowledge of wine but also her skill at opening bottles. Holding an opener, Lee Min-jung said, "I've become known for opening wine quickly. I can open a bottle in about 20 seconds," expressing confidence.

Watching her, MC Hammer joked, "Your hand is practically a pro," drawing laughter.

The two then tasted four types of champagne and white wine in turn, introducing the characteristics and appeal of each. They covered a wide range, from affordable wines that are easy to enjoy to more expensive vintage wines, while MC Hammer added explanations about the grape varieties and flavors, showing his expertise.

After filming, Lee Min-jung thanked MC Hammer, saying, "You know wine well and explained it so well that it was comfortable and informative."

MC Hammer also said, "I could tell you are really sincere about wine. You really do drink well," adding, "It was an informative time for me too," bringing the warm segment to a close.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.