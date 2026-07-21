Kim Shin-young Says, "At 44 kg, I Had Skinny Fat, Was at Risk for Diabetes, and Had Insomnia. After Regaining Weight, It All Disappeared"

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Kim Shin-young Says, "At 44 kg, I Had Skinny Fat, Was at Risk for Diabetes, and Had Insomnia. After Regaining Weight, It All Disappeared"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Comedian Kim Shin-young candidly said that the rebound weight gain she experienced after losing weight actually helped her regain her health.

On the 21st, a video titled "Learning Legacy Reactions from Kim Shin-young" was released on the YouTube channel Chimchakman. Appearing as a guest that day, Kim Shin-young drew attention as she opened up about her honest thoughts on dieting and health.

In the video, Kim Shin-young said, "I lost it for 14 years, then it came back in six weeks. Starting at age 30, I went from 88 kg to 44 kg. I lived at 44 kg after cutting my weight in half, and the biggest turning point was when Professor Jeon Yoo-seong told me, 'Eat whatever you want.'"

Kim Shin-young Says, "At 44 kg, I Had Skinny Fat, Was at Risk for Diabetes, and Had Insomnia. After Regaining Weight, It All Disappeared"
Kim Shin-young Says, "At 44 kg, I Had Skinny Fat, Was at Risk for Diabetes, and Had Insomnia. After Regaining Weight, It All Disappeared"

She then revealed that she had experienced the so-called rebound effect, with her current weight rising again, and confessed that her health was actually better now than when she was at her lowest weight.

Kim Shin-young said, "When I was thin, I had skinny fat. My cholesterol levels were higher than when I was overweight," adding, "I was at risk for diabetes because of stress."

She added, "This time, I checked everything, including my blood sugar, and it was all normal," and "My health was worse when I was thin, and I slept less too."

Kim Shin-young's candid account of the importance of finding a healthy body condition that suits oneself, rather than pursuing weight loss at all costs, resonated with many people.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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