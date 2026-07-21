Heo Kyung-hwan Says His Spending Rose After Joining "Hangout with Yoo" Full-Time: "I've Spent 2 Million Won on TV This Year" ('San-gol Bachelor Hero')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan said he spent 2 million won of his own money during a broadcast shoot, even though he did not intend to.

On the SBS program "San-gol Bachelor Hero," which aired on the 21st, the mountain village bachelors were shown taking their first trip to town.

As they headed to a restaurant that day, Heo Kyung-hwan casually asked, "I don't know if I should bring this up before we eat, but who is paying for the jjambbong?"

After hearing that, Roy Kim asked back, "Have you ever spent your own money while filming?" Heo Kyung-hwan replied, "I've spent 2 million won this year," drawing laughter.

Kwak Bum teased him, saying, "That's the accumulated amount from the penalties on 'Hangout with Yoo.'" Heo Kyung-hwan then admitted, "I spent it on other shows too. The unfortunate part is that I didn't spend it because I wanted to. I spent it because I got caught."

Kwak Bum suggested, "This time, why don't you just treat everyone instead of paying because you got caught?" But Heo Kyung-hwan firmly drew the line, saying, "That's exactly the kind of reckless behavior I'm talking about. I'll pass," which brought more laughter.

Heo Kyung-hwan then began calculating the day's expected expenses one by one. He said, "We have jjambbong, coffee, and a trip to the supermarket. We're also buying beef at the market today, so if someone gets picked, it's basically a free broadcast. It really feels like we're just out having fun."

Roy Kim joked, "I came here for almost free," and Kwak Bum quipped, "Let's make Roy pay. I'll let him off if he cries." Nucksal added, "I'll let him off if he cries and kneels down. And I'll let him off if he walks through the space between the four of us."

Meanwhile, Heo Kyung-hwan joined MBC's "Hangout with Yoo" as a regular member in March.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.