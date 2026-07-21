Lee Jung-hyun turns on her left blinker before a right turn as her doctor husband scolds her during driving lessons on the show

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Jung-hyun finally snapped under a barrage of criticism from her husband while taking driving lessons with him.

On the 21st, KBS released a preview for the show, titled, "Did Lee Jung-hyun explode at her husband's nagging during driving lessons?!"

In the video, Lee Jung-hyun's husband stepped in to help her practice driving, while Lee Yeon-bok worried, saying, "This isn't something couples should be doing together."

Her husband asked, "Do you think you can do it? Can you really do well?" Lee Jung-hyun replied confidently, saying, "I can do well," and looked self-assured.

But once she actually started driving, she could not hide how nervous she was. She even turned on her left blinker before a right turn and drew laughs by looking confused and saying, "Right? Left? Right? Left?" Her husband then told her, "I'm worried, so don't talk and just go."

After that, her husband kept up a nonstop stream of comments, saying, "You need to go at this light," "You missed it," and "When are you planning to go?" Lee Jung-hyun could not hold back any longer. She burst out, "This is really annoying. Be quiet," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hyun married an orthopedic surgeon three years her junior in 2019. She welcomed her first daughter in 2022 and gave birth to her second daughter in October last year, drawing many congratulations. She is currently loved by viewers on KBS2's show, where she shares not only her cooking but also her daily life raising two daughters.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.