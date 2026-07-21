Lee Hyori Shows a Clear Difference Before and After Payment: "If the Appearance Fee Doesn't Come In, I Don't Bother Being Funny. I'm Not the Type to Be Funny in Private" (My Sibling's Romance)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Singer Lee Hyori drew laughter after revealing her candid and witty views on dating.

On the JTBC variety show "My Sibling's Romance," which aired on the 21st, Chae Jung-an appeared as a special MC and shared a range of stories with Lee Hyori.

During the opening segment, Seo Jang-hoon mentioned that Shin Dong-yup had picked Lee Hyori, Chae Jung-an, Kim Won-hee, and Kim Hee-sun as the funniest female celebrities.

In response, Lee Hyori joked, "I'm not the type to be funny in private. If the money doesn't come in, why bother?" She added, "I only start doing a little once the camera is on," sending the studio into laughter.

Chae Jung-an also spoke candidly about her own dating style. She said, "The only people I ever act rude to are men. Our schedules are so irregular. They always had to wait for me," and reflected, "I think I came across as sharp because things were never on a regular timetable."

After hearing that, Lee Hyori strongly related and added, "Even if you're sharp, they still stay by your side..." which drew more laughter.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.