Lee Ji-hoon ♥ Miura Ayane Shows Off 'Hotel-Level Prenatal Care' for Second Pregnancy... "Finally at 20 Weeks"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Miura Ayane, the wife of singer Lee Ji-hoon, shared an update on her second pregnancy and has begun prenatal care in earnest.

On the 21st, Miura Ayane posted an update along with the message, "Finally my first prenatal care session at 20 weeks!"

The photos showed Miura Ayane visiting a hospital to receive prenatal care ahead of childbirth.

In particular, the spacious private room, with soft lighting and a cozy bed, created a luxurious atmosphere reminiscent of a hotel and drew attention.

Now 20 weeks into her second pregnancy, Miura Ayane appears to be focusing on taking care of her body and preparing for childbirth in a comfortable environment.

She has previously emphasized the importance of prenatal care several times, even when she was pregnant with her first daughter.

When one netizen asked, "What kind of prenatal care did you get? You really look exactly the same," Miura Ayane candidly replied, "I got prenatal massages like crazy," revealing her own care routine and drawing attention.

As she maintained her figure even after giving birth to her first child, many are now paying close attention to her continued prenatal care during this second pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hoon and Miura Ayane overcame their 14-year age gap and married in 2021. After their marriage, they have actively communicated with fans by sharing their daily lives on YouTube and social networking service, and last year they welcomed their first daughter.

After recently announcing their second pregnancy, the couple is continuing to prepare for the arrival of a new family member and has been receiving many congratulations as they share happy updates.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.