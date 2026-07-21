"Cheon Ttung, Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law," says he has given up alcohol and ramen for 6 months... shows off a slimmer face after clearing out toxins

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Cheon Ttung, better known as the brother-in-law of broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee, drew attention after revealing that he had "given up alcohol, ramen, and flour."

On the 21st, a video titled "I Quit Sweet and Salty Foods (feat. No-Drinking Declaration)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Cheonddeung TV.

In the video, Cheon Ttung showed a dramatically changed diet, eating brown rice, chicken breast steak, cucumbers, and white kimchi.

Cheon Ttung previously appeared in YouTube content and television programs with Hong Hyun-hee, gaining attention for his huge appetite and impressive mukbang performances. Recently, however, he has been focusing on a health-first diet.

He said, "I've been paying more attention to my health lately," and added, "In the past, when I went to the supermarket, I used to buy a lot of snacks. Now I look for the vegetable section or the chicken breast section first. If I really want snacks, I eat protein-based ones," explaining his changed eating habits.

The change has also affected his family. He said, "As I gradually changed my eating habits, my kids started following them little by little too," and noted, "I realized that when the whole family creates that kind of atmosphere, it can change our diet, exercise, and even the family mood."

In particular, Cheon Ttung said, "It's been six months since I quit ramen. When I eat stew, I only eat the ingredients and avoid the broth. I stay away from flour-based noodles, and I eat rice bread instead of regular bread. I also avoid foods with a lot of red pepper powder." He added, "I really loved drinking, too. I used to drink a lot when meeting acquaintances, but I started abstaining. Since I stopped drinking, my mornings are much clearer. I no longer get heartburn, and I save money too. I even put that money into savings," he said with a laugh.

As a result, his body has also changed. Cheon Ttung said, "I feel like I've regained a lot of my health and that a lot of toxins have left my body," adding, "So I feel refreshed in the morning, and when I ate salty food before, my face would puff up a lot, but the swelling has also gone down a lot. I feel so good."

He continued, "Healthy dieting doesn't mean starving yourself. There are so many foods that can be substituted," and introduced his own routine, saying, "In the morning, I eat Greek yogurt with protein cereal or lettuce salad, and I often eat chicken breast as well."

Cheon Ttung said, "This was a chance for me to quit drinking and switch to healthy food," and added, "I'll turn 40 this December. In my 30s, eating delicious food was the priority, but now I have the mindset of eating delicious food while thinking about my health."

Meanwhile, Cheon Ttung became known as Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law and won much love for his overwhelming mukbang skills and friendly charm after appearing on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show Omniscient Interfering View.

In early 2023, he was diagnosed with vestibular neuritis and spent about eight months battling the illness. After treatment, he announced that he had fully recovered, drawing widespread support.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.