Rescene’s Liv Throws a Lovely Ceremonial First Pitch

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Rescene’s Liv Throws a Lovely Ceremonial First Pitch

On the 21st, at Suwon kt wiz Park, during the game between KT and Doosan Group, Rescene’s Liv threw the ceremonial first pitch. Suwon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.07.21/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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