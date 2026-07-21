Choi Kang-hee Opens Up About 20 Years of Anxiety: "As My Popularity Declined, I Felt Like People Disliked Me"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Choi Kang-hee candidly shared her anxiety about relationships that grew as her popularity waned.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel "I Learned About Love Through Movies" released a video titled "Im Woo-il, Who Spilled All His Dating Stories on First Meeting (feat. psychologist Andssaem)."

In the video, when asked about her dating style, Choi said, "I don't think I was like this in my 20s, but when men see me, they seem to back away, and I feel like they're scared and running off."

She added, "Even if it's not men my age, I feel like people of all ages and genders dislike me, don't feel positively toward me, and gradually become disappointed in me."

She went on to confess, "At first, they probably like me because I have a good image on TV, but then they end up feeling disappointed. So I only meet people I know, or people who like me. I avoid most others, and if I think someone likes me, I avoid meeting them even more and shy away from contact."

Andssaem said, "I think that feeling like that is what matters," adding, "As people get older, they become more fearful, so those feelings grow stronger. In fact, if you're curious, you could approach them first, but many times you can't because you're scared." Choi agreed, saying, "I think it's because I'm afraid of rejection."

Im Woo-il also confessed, "I think there is a professional aspect to it. As entertainers, we have to be more careful with our words and actions."

Choi then said, "I always have that fear. The broadcast may come across well, but I always worry that after guests leave, they may never want to see me again."

Hearing this, Im Woo-il and Andssaem were surprised and reassured her, saying, "I don't think there is anyone like that." Choi replied, "Then please text me, even if it's just to say there was nothing uncomfortable. I think I would be so happy."

She added, "Whether it's the person who comes to fix the air conditioner or the person who installs a speaker at my house, I want everyone to tell me they were glad they came to see me." She said, "I always feel certain that after meeting me, they must have thought I was really disappointing," drawing sympathy.

She continued, "I think I've had these feelings for 15 to 20 years. Maybe they started when my popularity began to decline."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.