[Breaking] Former Manager in Conflict with Park Na-rae Detained on Attempted Extortion Charges

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] A former manager of comedian Park Na-rae, identified as A, has been detained.

According to a report by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) on the 21st, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul detained A on the 16th on charges including attempted extortion.

A is accused of demanding an amount equivalent to 10% of the company's sales in 2024 from Park Na-rae's side. A is also said to have claimed that Park Na-rae used company funds for personal purposes, including spending on a former boyfriend.

A separate investigation also found that about 30 million won in company money was embezzled.

Police are also expected to refer two other former managers to prosecutors.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.