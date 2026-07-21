Hwang Bo-ra on Her Postpartum Acting Hiatus: "Bed Scenes Are a Must-Do, It's So Hard Not Being Able to Act"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Hwang Bo-ra drew attention after expressing her desire to do bed scenes while speaking candidly about the industry slump.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel "Because It Is Groo" released a video titled "Acting, Parenting, Marriage, Dating... Real Talk After the Kids Are Asleep with Senior Hwang Bo-ra."

Han Groo told Hwang Bo-ra, "It's so hard to work these days," referring to the slump in the acting industry. Hwang Bo-ra also said, "There is so little work. I filmed a drama when I was pregnant with my son Woo-in, and I still haven't been able to do another project. It's really so hard." In fact, Hwang Bo-ra has not announced a follow-up project since the JTBC drama "Family X Melo" in 2024.

When the production team asked what kind of role she wanted to play, Hwang Bo-ra said, "Just saying it doesn't mean you'll get it," but then added, "I could really play a tragic heroine well," "I want to film with Byeon Woo-seok," and "I want to shoot bed scenes too. Because I can't film bed scenes!" making everyone laugh.

Han Groo then asked seriously, "What if a real project comes in and it has a bed scene?" Hwang Bo-ra immediately replied, "I'll do it no matter what." When Han Groo asked in surprise, "Would your husband agree?" Hwang Bo-ra said, "He probably would. What would he do if he didn't?" She then added, "Actually, I don't know. I should ask him," drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Cha Hyun-woo, the son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of Ha Jung-woo, in 2022. The couple has a son, Woo-in.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.