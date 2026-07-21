"Is That Kim Byung-man?" Gaunt and Clearly Exhausted... Late-Blooming Fatherhood in His 50s

[Lee Ge-eun, Sportschosun] Comedian Kim Byung-man has shared a gaunt-looking update.

On the 21st, Kim Byung-man posted a video and the caption, "Life feels good. Because of you, I can run." on his social media account.

In the video, Kim Byung-man was resting face down when his young child jumped from the sofa onto his back, prompting a small groan. He struggled and said, "Ah!" but still played along with the child's antics. He looked noticeably thinner and more tired than before.

Fans responded with concern, leaving comments such as, "Be careful of your disc," "Please spare Dad," and "You've gotten much older. Please take care of your health."

Meanwhile, Kim Byung-man divorced his former wife in 2023 after a long separation, and later remarried and now has two children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.