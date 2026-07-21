"Divorced" Han Groo, a twin mom who goes the extra mile... "It’s hard to get work, so I personally hand out my acting profile"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Single mom Han Groo shared an update on how she has been steadily working to land acting opportunities.

On the 21st, a video titled "Acting, parenting, marriage, dating... Real talk after bedtime with senior Hwang Bo-ra" was released on the YouTube channel "Because It Is Groo."

That day, Han Groo invited actress Hwang Bo-ra to her home and the two talked about various topics. In particular, they strongly related to the downturn in the acting industry, which drew attention. Han Groo complained to Hwang Bo-ra, "It’s so hard to get work these days as an actor," and Hwang Bo-ra also opened up, saying, "I filmed a drama when I was pregnant with my son Woo-in, but I still haven’t been able to work on a project. It’s really so hard."

Han Groo then surprised Hwang Bo-ra by saying, "I personally hand out my profile to directors and casting directors." Hwang Bo-ra asked, "Is there anyone who doesn’t know Han Groo? If you even played the lead in a daily drama, everyone should know you, right?" Han Groo replied, "Still, I regularly distribute my profile." Hwang Bo-ra expressed admiration for Han Groo’s proactive approach, saying, "That’s what moms are like."

Meanwhile, Han Groo debuted as a singer in 2011 with the EP album "Groo One" and went on to appear in dramas such as "Cinderella Game," "Marriage, Not Dating," "Girl K," and "Can We Get Married?" She married a non-celebrity man in 2015 and gave birth to twin children, but the couple divorced in 2022.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.