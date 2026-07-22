Hahm Eun-jung Shares Marriage Experience with Director Kim Byung-woo: "It Can Be a Little Stressful Sometimes, but I'm Happy"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Former T-ara member Hahm Eun-jung recommended marriage to Secret's Jun Hyo-seong.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Our Memory Trip (feat. Yang Ji-won, Jun Hyo-seong)" was uploaded to Hahm Eun-jung's YouTube channel. In the video, Yang Ji-won and Secret member Jun Hyo-seong, who had previously worked together in the project group Oh So Nyeo, appeared and had an honest conversation based on their long-standing friendship.

That day, Hahm Eun-jung cautiously asked Jun Hyo-seong, who is still unmarried, "Hyo-seong, you should get married too, right?"

Jun Hyo-seong replied honestly, "Could I really do it? Living alone is just too comfortable." She then laughed and said, "I lived with my mom too, but I couldn't live with my mom either," adding, "There's that saying, 'You can't live without your mom, but you can't live with your mom either,' right?" Her remarks filled the set with laughter.

Jun Hyo-seong also spoke about the changes she felt after living alone following years of dorm life. She said, "I had been living in dorms continuously since the Oh So Nyeo days. After that, living alone for the first time in 10 years felt so comfortable," sharing that she had grown used to life on her own.

After hearing this, Yang Ji-won offered a meaningful piece of advice, saying, "If you want comfort, live alone. If you want happiness, live together." Hahm Eun-jung also agreed, saying, "There may be some things that are a little bothersome, but there will be someone who is still happy to have around."

Hahm Eun-jung added, "Even back when we lived in dorms, we said, 'How can you live with someone you're not even close to?' But once you actually live together, wasn't it okay?" Jun Hyo-seong also appeared to relate, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Hahm Eun-jung married film director Kim Byung-woo, who is eight years older than her, last year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.