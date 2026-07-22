"Seo In-young, Who Squandered 10 Billion Won, Lost Her Bank Account to Her Father After Taking Out a Card Loan... 'My Father Also Manages My YouTube Earnings'"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Singer Seo In-young, formerly of Jewelry, said her father took away her bank account after discovering that she had taken out a card loan.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon" was uploaded to the channel, "Seo In-young, Who Secretly Got Liposuction Behind Her Father's Back and Ended Up Sick (Bruises All Over Her Body)."

In the video, Seo said she had undergone skin treatments and arm liposuction ahead of her appearance at WATERBOMB Music Festival in August. Bruises were still visible on her face and arms.

The producer then drew attention by telling Seo In-young, "I heard your father took away your bank account. He called me and said, 'From now on, don't send money to In-young. Send it to me instead.'" Seo looked shocked and said, "Has everything already spread?" She added, "I had taken out a card loan before. My father asked how much money I had, and I told him. I think that's why he called you. I'm not very good at managing money." Seo has previously said that she earned around 10 billion won at the peak of her career, but spent most of it on shopping.

She also said, "I'm glad I got the liposuction before he took away my bank account. I don't have any money. I'm living on allowance from my father. He used to give me 500,000 won a month."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.