Sam Hammington Bought a 2.4 Billion Won Mansion with a Yard for His Children, But... "The Kids Just Stay at Home"

By

Published

Sam Hammington Bought a 2.4 Billion Won Mansion with a Yard for His Children, But... "The Kids Just Stay at Home"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Broadcaster Sam Hammington revealed the unexpected reality of the mansion in Yeonhui-dong he prepared for his two sons.

On the 22nd, a video titled "The Reality of Korean Parenting as Told by Foreigners in Korea" was released on the 'Yangrak 1st Street' YouTube channel. Choi Yang-rak asked Sam Hammington, "I saw you bought a big house. It’s really nice.

How did you make so much money?" and Sayuri chimed in, "The yard is huge. " Sam Hammington expressed his bitterness, saying, "When we lived in an apartment, I told the kids not to run around all day, but when we moved to a house, I told them to run around to their heart's content.

(After moving to the house in Yeonhui-dong) I did that at first, but at some point, the kids stopped going out to the yard and just stayed inside the house. " Saying that the spacious yard had become useless.

Sam Hammington Bought a 2.4 Billion Won Mansion with a Yard for His Children, But... "The Kids Just Stay at Home"

Sayuri looked at Sam Hammington once again with envious eyes, saying, "I visited (Sam Hammington's) house and it was really nice, so I wanted to live in Sam's house if I saved up a lot of money. " Meanwhile, Sam Hammington married a non-celebrity two years his senior in 2013 and has two sons, William and Bentley.

4 billion won mansion in Yeonhui-dong using his appearance fees and other earnings from that time. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
GyeEun, Lee
More +