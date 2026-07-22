Sam Hammington Bought a 2.4 Billion Won Mansion with a Yard for His Children, But... "The Kids Just Stay at Home"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Broadcaster Sam Hammington revealed the unexpected reality of the mansion in Yeonhui-dong he prepared for his two sons.

On the 22nd, a video titled "The Reality of Korean Parenting as Told by Foreigners in Korea" was released on the 'Yangrak 1st Street' YouTube channel. Choi Yang-rak asked Sam Hammington, "I saw you bought a big house. It’s really nice.

How did you make so much money?" and Sayuri chimed in, "The yard is huge. " Sam Hammington expressed his bitterness, saying, "When we lived in an apartment, I told the kids not to run around all day, but when we moved to a house, I told them to run around to their heart's content.

(After moving to the house in Yeonhui-dong) I did that at first, but at some point, the kids stopped going out to the yard and just stayed inside the house. " Saying that the spacious yard had become useless.

Sayuri looked at Sam Hammington once again with envious eyes, saying, "I visited (Sam Hammington's) house and it was really nice, so I wanted to live in Sam's house if I saved up a lot of money. " Meanwhile, Sam Hammington married a non-celebrity two years his senior in 2013 and has two sons, William and Bentley.

4 billion won mansion in Yeonhui-dong using his appearance fees and other earnings from that time. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.