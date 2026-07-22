Son Na-eun, So Pretty, Yet Says, "I’ve Never Been Asked for My Number in Korea; I Just Dress Down"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Son Na-eun showed off her candid wit as she shared an unexpected episode from a trip abroad.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Son Na-eun: From Her First Real-Life Impression of So Ji-sub to Being Approached Abroad! We Really Dug Into Mr. Kim and Son Na-eun" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "YouTube Haji Young."

In the video, Son Na-eun met with Haji Young and talked about a wide range of topics, from the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim," in which she is currently appearing, to her everyday life and the concerns she has as an actress.

In particular, Son Na-eun drew attention by revealing a special experience she had overseas.

When Haji Young asked, "What if a stranger on the street asks for your number?" Son Na-eun replied, "Since I became a celebrity, that has never happened to me on the street. When I go out, I really just dress down."

She then added, "But it has happened," and shared an anecdote from abroad.

Son Na-eun said, "When I’m overseas, I don’t really need to hide myself that much, so I just went around casually. Since I was on a trip, I dressed nicely." She added, "A foreign man asked for my number at the beach. But I was holding my phone at the time, so I said I didn’t have a number."

She went on to say, "Something like this also happened in Japan, and it happened again when I went somewhere in Southeast Asia," sharing how she received unexpected attention while abroad.

In response, Haji Young said, "You can even get approached abroad. That’s so funny," expressing her surprise and laughing at Son Na-eun’s unexpected story.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.