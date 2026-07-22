"Should We Lay Down Tape?" Gwang-su from Season 16 Becomes a Math Instructor... Surprise Update: "Our Daughter's Special Lecture Teacher"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] A new update on Gwang-su, a Season 16 cast member of ENA and SBS Plus's dating show "I'm Solo," has been shared online.

Recently, one social media user shared an unexpected experience, saying, "Our daughter's academy teacher just changed, and it turned out to be Season 16 Gwang-su." The writer added, "I haven't watched 'I'm Solo,' but I searched for him and found out he appeared on the show. Whether or not he was on TV doesn't matter much as long as he teaches well, but I'll keep an eye on things for now."

Netizens showed interest in Gwang-su's new job. Comments included reactions such as, "I heard he graduated from Y University and started working as an academy instructor recently," "Is that the guy who said, 'Should we lay down tape?'" "Did he originally teach math too?" "I thought he was running a startup, but he's teaching too?" and "Won't he end up laying down tape during class?"

Gwang-su drew attention on Season 16 of "I'm Solo" for his unusual way of speaking and quirky behavior. During the show, his line, "Should we lay down tape?" and his candid personality left a strong impression on viewers. He later became better known through appearances on variety shows such as "Not a Child" and "My Sibling's Romance."

After the broadcast, he also shared updates saying he was working as a startup entrepreneur. This time, however, news that he is teaching a special math class at an academy has drawn attention once again.

Meanwhile, Gwang-su has been continuing his relationship with Hyunsook from Season 22 after publicly confirming they were dating.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.