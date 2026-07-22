"40-Year-Old" Ko Jun-hee Rides on Her Father's Shoulders, Showing Her Playful Side... "I Always Love You"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Ko Jun-hee shared a warm family photo with her parents and expressed her affection.

On the 22nd, Ko Jun-hee posted several photos on her social networking service along with the message, "I was able to do this because I had my family. Thank you. I always love you. Gojjok-i."

The released photos showed Ko Jun-hee posing affectionately with her parents while looking at the camera. In one shot, she made a playful face between her father, dressed in a black tuxedo, and her mother, wearing a black dress, and in another she formed a heart with both hands, creating a cheerful mood. In a different photo, her father puckered his lips in a humorous expression, while Ko Jun-hee placed her hands under her chin in a flower pose and her mother smiled at the camera, adding to the heartwarming family atmosphere. In a particularly eye-catching family photo, all three wore white shirts, and Ko Jun-hee was seen smiling brightly while riding on her father's shoulders. Her father beamed with a wide smile as he carried his daughter, and her mother held both of their hands tightly, sharing the happy moment.

Ko Jun-hee expressed gratitude and love for her parents in her short message, and fans responded with comments such as, "What a lovely family," "Her parents must have been a strong support for her," and "You can feel the happiness just by looking at the photos."

Meanwhile, Ko Jun-hee recently appeared on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show Dolsing Fourmen, where she met viewers by sharing candid stories and updates on her life. On the program, she drew attention by opening up about her views on marriage, dating, and various episodes from her career since her debut.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.