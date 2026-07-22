W Concept Holds Summer Fashion Event 'SUMMER WEEK'

W Concept announced on the 22nd that it will hold a special event, 'SUMMER WEEK,' featuring summer-season products.

According to W Concept, the event will run from July 23 to August 2 and will offer items for summer wedding guest looks, office outfits, resort wear, and off-season products. The event will feature seasonal items such as summer T-shirts, sleeveless tops, knitwear, shoes, and jewelry, as well as swimwear and clothing made with cooling materials. It will also include an off-season discount section where customers can buy winter outerwear in advance. In consideration of vacation demand, the company will separately curate products available for fast delivery and sell items such as T-shirts, shirts, swimwear, flip-flops, and summer beauty products.

During the event period, W Concept will offer discount coupons and hold a giveaway event. Winners will be selected by lottery to receive hotel stays and ice cream vouchers.

Lee Ji-hyun, team leader of W Concept's On-site Marketing Team, said, "We prepared this event to meet a wide range of needs, from office outfits and resort wear to fast delivery and off-season products."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.