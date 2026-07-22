"I Have Lived as a Woman for 26 Years" — It Turned Out She Was Male, with No Uterus or Ovaries

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese woman who had lived as a woman for 26 years was shocked to learn through detailed medical tests that she was biologically male.

According to Chinese media outlets, including China.com, A, a 26-year-old woman working in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, received an unexpected finding during an ultrasound exam as part of her company health checkup.

The tests found no female internal reproductive organs, including a uterus, ovaries, or fallopian tubes. Instead, symmetrical masses were detected on both sides of the abdominal cavity.

Medical staff judged that this was likely not a simple uterine developmental abnormality, but rather a condition in which female internal reproductive organs had never formed congenitally, and carried out additional tests. A chromosome test later revealed 46, XY chromosomes, indicating a typical male genetic pattern.

Shocked by the unexpected results, A immediately contacted her parents in Hubei Province. She then returned to the hospital with them for further examinations and was ultimately diagnosed with complete androgen insensitivity syndrome, or CAIS.

CAIS is a rare genetic disorder caused by abnormalities in the androgen receptor gene. Although testicular tissue is present in the body and male hormones are produced normally, the body's cells cannot respond to androgens, preventing male physical development.

As a result, people with the condition have male chromosomes but develop a female appearance. Most live socially as women and only learn of the disorder later, often after failing to menstruate during puberty or through infertility tests.

A said she told her boyfriend about her condition, but the two later broke up because of personality differences. She also said the physical reality of her condition and the fact that she could not become pregnant in the future placed a heavy psychological burden on her.

She has since completed treatment and returned to work normally in June. She also said she intends to live positively going forward.

She said, "I really like children," and added, "Since I majored in early childhood education in college, I am also considering building a family through adoption in the future."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.