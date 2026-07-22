Aespa's Ningning Publicly Calls Out Troll Targeting Her Family: "Get Ready to Be Sued"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Ningning of Aespa publicly responded to abusive posts targeting both herself and her family, and warned that she would take legal action.

On the 22nd, Ningning directly named two accounts that were reportedly behind the abusive posts on her Weibo account and sent a stern message: "Get ready to be sued."

She wrote, "They have been verbally attacking my fans and family for a long time," adding, "I don't even know these people. I also know that you are still young." She went on to say, "I hope you use the internet in a healthy way," but warned again, "If I see similar posts again in the future, get ready to be sued."

This is the first time Ningning has publicly singled out malicious commenters and responded directly since her debut. In particular, the attacks had extended beyond her to her family, making it clear that she would no longer tolerate them.

The account Ningning mentioned was later found to have violated Weibo's operating rules and was reportedly permanently suspended. The account operator is said to have posted false content through another channel without sufficient verification and later uploaded an apology, saying they had failed to consider the other party's position.

Meanwhile, Aespa, the group Ningning belongs to, has recently completed a fan meeting schedule in Japan and is continuing its global activities with a new world tour.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.