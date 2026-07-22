"I Reached 68 kg Without Wegovy"... Ralral Says She Lost Weight but Feels Depressed: "My Motivation for Life Has Dropped"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Ralral shared an update on her successful weight loss, while also opening up about her honest feelings about dieting.

On the 22nd, Ralral posted a video showing a more exhausted expression, along with the caption, "As my weight goes down, my motivation for life goes down too."

Although she succeeded in losing weight, fans responded to her post, which playfully expressed an unexpected sense of emptiness.

One fan sent her a message saying, "You didn't lose so much that you'd lose your motivation," and Ralral briefly replied, "Yes," drawing laughter with her trademark witty response.

As similar messages kept coming in, Ralral joked, "My followers are smarter than I thought, so I'm going to block them for my own peace of mind," once again making people laugh.

Ralral then shared a photo of herself from the past, when she weighed about 50 kg.

Looking back on her slimmer days, she said, "Am I still 20 kg away from 50 kg? Even if I bleach my hair now, I won't look like this," revealing a mixed and uneasy feeling.

Ralral had previously said candidly that after giving birth, she gained about 20 kg and reached 77 kg.

Since then, she has continued dieting steadily and recently finally managed to bring the first digit of her weight down from 7 to 6.

On the 21st, she drew attention by posting a photo of her scale and writing, "You can lose weight without Wegovy or Mounjaro. The only problem is that it takes too long," while revealing that she had reached 68 kg.

She also said on her YouTube channel that her weight had recently fallen below 70 kg and that she had lost about 6 kg over roughly three months.

Ralral explained that there was no special secret to her weight loss beyond controlling her food intake and exercising, emphasizing the importance of consistent management.

She also spoke frankly about her experience with popular obesity treatments. "The side effects from Wegovy and Mounjaro were too severe. I experienced a side effect that affects nearly 10% of users," she said. "I threw up from both ends, so I stopped after just one shot."

Ralral's realistic dieting journey, in which she is losing weight through diet control and exercise rather than medication, has resonated with many people.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior in 2024, and the couple has one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.